THERE have been another 85 coronavirus cases recorded in Gwent, according to the latest figures from Public Health Wales.
Caerphilly and Blaenau Gwent accounted for 30 and 25 of the new cases in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board region.
Elsewhere, Torfaen recorded 12 new cases and Monmouthshire recorded 11 new cases.
Newport reported seven new cases from 210 tests.
Across Wales, there have been a further 674 cases recorded, taking the total number of cases to 34,679.
There has been a further five deaths, taking the Wales-wide death toll to 1,708.
In the 24-hour period covered by the latest release, every local authority recorded at least three new cases. Cardiff saw the biggest rise, with 117 new cases.
73 positive tests were recorded by people who live outside Wales.
Of the Gwent local authorities in local lockdown, Newport has the lowest cases per 100,000 population over the past seven days at 57.5.
Torfaen's figure stands at 72.4, Caerphilly's at 98.3 and Blaenau Gwent's is at 150.3.
Monmouthshire, which is not under local restrictions, has 64.5 cases per 100,000 population over the past seven days.
The new cases recorded by Public Health Wales are as follows:
Blaenau Gwent – 25
Caerphilly – 30
Monmouthshire – 11
Newport – 7
Torfaen – 12
Anglesey – 5
Conwy – 20
Denbighshire – 29
Flintshire – 30
Gwynedd – 12
Wrexham – 40
Cardiff – 117
Vale of Glamorgan – 8
Bridgend – 54
Merthyr Tydfil – 22
Rhondda Cynon Taf – 58
Carmarthenshire – 18
Ceredigion – 3
Pembrokeshire – 4
Powys – 10
Neath Port Talbot – 36
Swansea – 50
Unknown location – 0
Resident outside Wales – 73