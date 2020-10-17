COULD you adopt a cat this Adoptober?

Throughout the lockdown earlier this year, RSPCA Cymru saw a boom in people looking to buy or rehome kittens this year - with a 667 per cent increase between July last year and the same month this year.

During the lockdown period alone, there was a 188 per cent increase in people searching for kittens to rehome.

MORE NEWS:

The animal charity’s Newport centre has a number of animals available for rehoming and are looking for the ‘perfect’ home for these two.

Edgar is a domestic shorthair crossbreed who is around two years old. He is a quiet boy but full of love. He was found as a stray and would be delighted to have a loving home as, while thankful for the nice warm bed, he isn’t too sure on cattery life.

South Wales Argus:

Due to his health, he needs to be kept indoors and would be best suited to an adult-only home where he will have some company through the day to get the love and attention he deserves.

Patrick is also a two-year-old domestic shorthair crossbreed. He is looking for an adult-only household that understands he will need time to adjust and settle into his new surroundings. When he first arrived at the centre, he was nervous and unsure but after a lot of love, he has settled in and loves the attention his carers give. He would need to have a cat and dog free home.

South Wales Argus:

Due to the local lockdown, the centre are only offering appointments to people living in the Newport area and urge anyone looking to take on a pet in the city to get in touch with them.

Contact the RSPCA Newport centre on 0300 123 0744.