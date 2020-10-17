COULD you adopt a cat this Adoptober?

Throughout the lockdown earlier this year, RSPCA Cymru saw a boom in people looking to buy or rehome kittens this year - with a 667 per cent increase between July last year and the same month this year.

During the lockdown period alone, there was a 188 per cent increase in people searching for kittens to rehome.

The animal charity’s Newport centre has a number of animals available for rehoming and are looking for the ‘perfect’ home for these two.

Edgar is a domestic shorthair crossbreed who is around two years old. He is a quiet boy but full of love. He was found as a stray and would be delighted to have a loving home as, while thankful for the nice warm bed, he isn’t too sure on cattery life.

Due to his health, he needs to be kept indoors and would be best suited to an adult-only home where he will have some company through the day to get the love and attention he deserves.

Patrick is also a two-year-old domestic shorthair crossbreed. He is looking for an adult-only household that understands he will need time to adjust and settle into his new surroundings. When he first arrived at the centre, he was nervous and unsure but after a lot of love, he has settled in and loves the attention his carers give. He would need to have a cat and dog free home.

Due to the local lockdown, the centre are only offering appointments to people living in the Newport area and urge anyone looking to take on a pet in the city to get in touch with them.

Contact the RSPCA Newport centre on 0300 123 0744.