FLOOD warnings have been issued in Monmouthshire along the River Wye this evening, and a flood alert is in place in Newport.
Natural Resources Wales have issued the warnings ahead of high tide at 8.28pm this evening (Saturday).
Warnings are in force for the Wye Estuary at Chepstow and at Tintern.
READ MORE:
- The village square bucking the trend as five new businesses open in pandemic.
- Staycations help Abergavenny narrowboat business steer through choppy waters.
- This NHS worker helping Newport's homeless needs your help this Christmas.
"High tide at Newport is expected to reach 7.56 metres at 8.28pm today," said a Natural Resources Wales spokesman.
"The previous high tide at Newport reached a level of 7.2 metres at 8.15am this morning. Due to the predicted levels for the next high tides this alert will remain in force until at least Monday morning's high tide."
There is also a flood alert in force Usk Estuary at Newport, which is also in place until Monday morning's high tide.