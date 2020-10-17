A BURGLAR who stole cars, jewellery and cash after he went on a crime spree in his home town has been locked up.
Kyle Roberts, 32, of George Street, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool, was jailed for more than four years at Cardiff Crown Court.
He admitted three counts of burglary.
Outside the court, Gwent Police’s officer in the case, DC Peter Clegg said: "Over a two-week period in September 2019, Roberts targeted three houses in the Pontypool area.
“One on Newlands Court, George Street, Pontnewynydd on 6th September, one on Park Road, Penygarn on 11th September and another on Nightingale Terrace, Pontnewynydd on 20th September.
"He broke into the properties and stole a vehicle from each, as well as a bike, jewellery, various electrical items and some cash. "Roberts also pleaded guilty to handling stolen goods in relation to a laptop.
"The actions of Roberts have left residents feeling vulnerable and nervous in their own homes. I hope this sentence will provide them with some comfort."
The defendant was jailed for four years and four months.