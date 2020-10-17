A FUNDRAISER has been set up to help the “shattered” family of a 16-year-old boy who died on Friday.

Cyclist Joshua Fletcher, from Newport, was involved in a collision with a Ford Focus car on the city’s Southern Distributor Road (SDR).

The crash happened outside the Blaina Wharf pub on the westbound carriageway just before 2pm.

A 28-year-old man from Rhondda Cynon Taff was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and is in police custody.

​A GoFundMe appeal has been launched to raise money for the teenager’s family.

A statement on the site said: “Young Josh was tragically taken from us way before his time at 16 years old on the 16th October 2020 near the Blaina Wharf pub in Newport.

“He was on his way home from Nash College on his bike. Josh was studying mechanics with the aspirations of opening his own garage one day as he loved cars.

“Josh was also a keen rugby player who played locally for his team Pill Harriers RFC.

“This GoFundMe has been set up to help his mum and sister with the funeral as this tragic loss has shattered their lives and would ease the burden of this on top of what they are already going through with their grief.

“Please any donations would be greatly appreciated, all donations will be going directly to Josh's mum Terri. Thank you in advance for your kindness.”

The appeal has so far raised £6,858.

On Twitter, Pill Harriers RFC paid tribute to him: “Yesterday we received the devastating news that one of our aspiring Harriers was taken way too young at the age of just 16.

“Josh was a talented, polite and friendly young man who was loved by us all at the club.”