YOU know's it's going to be a blast and most probably memorable now that Goldie Lookin Chain's Adam Hussein is on the judging panel of Gwent’s Got Talent.

The master rapper and integral member of the infamous Newport-based group GLC says he is ready to channel his inner Amanda Holden to help pick a winner in the South Wales Argus-backed competition, in aid of St David’s Hospice Care.

Adam will join South Wales Argus editor Gavin Thompson and Western Power Distribution’s Karen Welch on the panel of judges. WPD is sponsoring the event.

GLC, who've released 24 albums over 20 years, recently revealed a seasonal record Covid Christmas rapped to the tune of Slade's ubiquitous yuletide smash Merry Christmas Everyone.

Adam told the Argus: “I’m always interested in what local talent we have in Gwent and believe in supporting our home-grown future stars. Amanda Holden does it regularly and I don’t really know what she did to qualify for the position apart from going out with Les Dennis.

“Gwent has always produced plenty of talent, so I am hoping we see some really good entrants. I’d love to see a hip-hop granny in all honesty, and I’d give extra points if her teeth don’t fall out.”

The competition encourages people of all talents to enter, be it singing, dancing, performing magic, or telling jokes just as an example.

He said: “Talent comes in many forms but it’s about doing something unique in my opinion. I’d love to see my mother jumping over 14 double-deckers on a unicycle in a ball of flames but maybe I’m asking too much.

“I will be looking for someone who is unique and brings something special to their audition. I don’t mind what they do as long as it is memorable.”

The winner and two runners up will take home a cash prize of £500, £200, and £100 respectively.

Adam said: “I won’t be entering the contest, but I heard GLC's Graham the Bear is really good at break dancing so hopefully he can enter on our behalf as long as his gout doesn’t flair up again.

“There is absolutely no chance in this world I would’ve won this competition. To be honest I’d struggle to win a meat raffle.”

WPD’s Karen Welch said: “This will no doubt be a fun and amazing event and we would urge all the talented people of Gwent to sign up to it, and help raise vital funds for St David’s Hospice Care.”

Gwent’s Got Talent is entirely based online, so entrants are asked to send in a video of their talent, along with a £10 donation to St David’s Hospice Care, by November 13.

Final judging will take place on November 19, where the final decision on winners will be made.

Instructions on how and where to submit your video will be supplied with the email confirmation upon entering. Videos should be up to five minutes in length.

All proceeds raised by Gwent’s Got Talent will go towards the continued work of St David’s Hospice Care nurses who provide palliative care to patients and support for their loved ones at a very difficult time.

St David’s Hospice Care needs more than £9m a year to run its services for the local community. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic fundraising has been severely curtailed.

For more information, and to enter the talent show, visit: www.stdavidshospicecare.org/event-details/gwents-got-talent