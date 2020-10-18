A DRUG dealer who has “brought shame on his family” was jailed after he was caught hiding heroin in his car.

A police raid at Fahmi Ali’s Newport home first uncovered cannabis with a potential street value of more than £400.

Prosecutor Tom Roberts said officers then searched the defendant’s car where they found two wraps of heroin worth up to £120.

Ali, formerly of Risca Road, but now of Clyffard Crescent, admitted possession of heroin and cannabis with intent to supply.

The defendant had initially pleaded not guilty and was due to stand trial before changing his pleas to guilty.

The offences took place on March 7, 2019.

Mr Roberts told Newport Crown Court how detectives examined Ali’s Apple iPhone and found further evidence relating to the trafficking of heroin and cannabis.

He said: “There was also messages relating to the chasing of drug debts.”

Ali had 11 previous convictions for 14 offences, including producing cannabis and possession of the class B drug.

Andrew Taylor, mitigating, said: “The defendant came to this country from Yemen as a young baby.

“He feels embarrassed for his actions and this will bring shame on his family. He comes from a close-knit family.

“This was an extremely foolish enterprise he was involved in and it was short lived.”

His barrister added that Ali worked for a Newport-based toy company and was about to become a father for the second time in the new year.

Judge Daniel Williams said the defendant had hidden the heroin in his car.

The starting point for the defendant’s offending according to the sentencing guidelines was four-and-a-half years in prison.

Taking into account the credit due for Ali’s guilty plea, that was reduced to three years in jail.

He will have to serve half that custodial term before he is eligible for parole.

Ali was ordered to pay a victim surcharge upon his release.