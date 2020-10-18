PUBS across Gwent are offering office workers stuck at home a change of scenery and some company by setting up desks for hire.
It is one of the hospitality sector's latest innovations to adapt to the Covid-19 era. All you need to do is turn up with your laptop at a participating venue, get the Wifi password, order a drink or two and enjoy your working day.
Here are some of the pubs taking part:
Blaina Wharf
- Location: East Dock Rd, Newport NP20 2FR.
- For £10 you can have a table all day with unlimited tea, coffee, and soup and Wifi.
- For £2.50 extra you can add lunch from their Light Bite menu.
- Find them on Facebook at @Blainawharf .
Le Pub
- Location: 14 High Street, Newport NP20 1FW.
- £20 for three hours which includes Wifi unlimited coffee/soft drinks and a vegan lunch.
- Find them on Facebook at @lepubiscool .
The Llanwern Bull
- Location: Queen's Way, Newport NP19 4TZ.
- Free Wifi, unlimited coffee and tea, with a lunch meal of your choice for £10 for three hours.
- Monday to Friday, midday until 6pm.
- Find them on Facebook at @Llanwernbull .
Tiny Rebel Newport
- Location: 22 High Street, Newport NP20 1FX.
- At Tiny Rebel you can work from their bars. Upon booking you choose the table, how many hours, date, and time through their website.
- Find them on Facebook at @TinyRebelNewport .
The Farmers Arms
- Location: Goldcliff Road, Goldcliff, Newport NP18 2AU.
- You can rent a table here for £10 for three hours which gives you free Wifi, unlimited tea and coffee, and a sandwich.
- Find them on Facebook at @farmersarmsgoldcliff .
The Rising Sun
- Location: 1 Cefn Road, Rogerstone, Newport NP10 9AQ.
- Book a space to do some work between Tuesday and Saturday from midday till 7pm. £10 for two hours, which includes tea or coffee, a sandwich and free Wifi.
- Find them on Facebook at: ‘ Rising Sun, Rogerstone, Newport ’.
Coach and Horses
- Location: Welsh Street, Chepstow NP16 5LN.
- A table to yourself, reserved for three hours, near a plug socket, with free Wifi, unlimited tea and coffee, a lunchtime baguette for £10 – or upgrade to a meal for £15.
- Available from 10am from Monday to Friday.
- Find them on Facebook at @Coach.Chepstow .