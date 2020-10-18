WHAT are your memories of this shopping centre in Newport? Share them at tinyurl.com/y3rfyt8l

How it looked in days past

How it looks today

Last week's Now and Then was the bottom of Malpas Road, in Newport.

Here's what you said:

This is lower Malpas Road, a road that I've travelled for almost 55 years.

The photo dates to the late 1970s/early 1980s.

On the left is the exit from Emmanuel's petrol station.

A little further up on the right is the entrance to Redland Street.

Everyone knew that the No 3 bus was Malpas - I can just remember when we has a bus service that could be called that.

The bus was heading into town via Shaftesbury Street, a street that has changed beyond all recognition over the years.

Gone has Marshes Road school, the cold store, the slaughter house (chaos when an animal escaped) Robert Wynn's heavy haulage yard, even Sainsbury's has come and gone.

Gone also the line of small shops including Callow's bike and moped shop. Most of the Malpas Road shops in the old photo have changed hands many times. Possibly the only survivor is the convenience store on the corner of Redland Street.

Dave Woolven, Newport

Years ago, the main road to the north started in Thomas Street, off High Street.

The railway was built across Thomas Street and gradually the level crossing was closed more and more.

A new road was excavated in 1875 to connect with Marshes Road. The new road was Shaftesbury Street. Marshes Road became Malpas Road.

Across the road from Vanilla Spice (The Rising Sun) was a large mill pond. Houses were built backing on to the pond. This is why the roads bend and are not straight.

The motorway junction on Malpas Road is on the site of a brickworks.

Mary Walker, Newport