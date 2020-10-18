A NEWPORT racer is eyeing up Le Mans with his team aiming to be the first all-disabled team to race at the event.

Andrew Tucker, of Llandevaud, suffered serious injuries when, while out riding his motorbike in Newport in January 2013, a car crashed into him while he was stationary at traffic lights.

He tore the ACL in his knee, which required partial reconstruction, and was left with an inverted right ankle, muscle damage to his lower leg and a large piece of muscle has had to be removed from the back of his calf.

He also has limited movement and deformity in his right shoulder, trapped nerves in his neck, scoliosis and spondylitis in his spine and a deformed right hand and foot.

Alongside the physical damage, Mr Tucker also suffers with post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and anxiety.

The 32-year-old now races for Team BRIT, a team aiming to be the first all-disabled team to race at Le Mans, and who also support people with physical and psychological challenges in accessing motorsport through its racing academy.

Last Sunday, Mr Tucker secured his third trophy with the team in his first year of racing.

He teamed up with autistic driver, Matty Street to drive one of the team's BMW 116s at the Silverstone round of the Brticar Championship.

Together, the pair secured third position after their second 50-minute race, adding to two trophies secured at Brands Hatch earlier this year.

Mr Tucker also set the fastest lap of four of Team BRIT’s BMWs racing on Sunday.

Last Saturday, drivers Bobby Trundley and Aaron Morgan took the P3 trophy in the Endurance Category of the championship, driving the team’s Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT4.

Mr Tucker said: “What a weekend it was. We watched teammates Bobby and Aaron take home yet another podium finish in their category on Saturday which added fuel to our fire.

“Matty and I were determined to bring home another for the team.

"Setting out first, I put my head down and drove the car to its limits, putting in the fastest laps possible and securing the fastest lap of the weekend for the Team BRIT BMWs.

"The pit window opened and I stayed out until it was almost closed. This allowed us to keep hold of P3 in class.

"Handing the car over to Matty, all he needed to do was push hard and bring the car home safely. He drove his heart out and kept focused, racking up his fastest laps of the weekend.

“We worked so well together, both proving that disability doesn’t matter in motorsport. Simply put, we may be disabled but don’t diss our ability.

“A big thank you to my sponsors, Inspired Business Media and GRDetailing and Valeting for their support this season. I wouldn’t be where I am without them.”

Mr Tucker will race again on Sunday, November 1, at Snetterton.