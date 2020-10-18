GWENT residents have come to the support of "absolute gent" Mark Fredrickson, the owner of the Little Steak Hut van, after he was hospitalised with third-degree burns after his generator went up in flames.

Mr Fredrickson is well-known in Newport for his work supporting homeless charities in the city.

He said he had been topping up the generator with petrol on Saturday, but it caught fire off the heat of the exhaust.

READ MORE:

"I should have ran out of the van and let it blow up but I tried to save my van and drag the generator outside to blow up," he said. "I failed to do that as my clothing caught fire. I ran around the car park trying to out myself.

"I just kept visualising the generator and van blowing up together but I needed to save my business.

"I ran back over and fought to get the flames down and managed to drag the generator into the road.

"After the fire brigade outed the fire I lay on the floor burnt and in shock, and all I could do is think of my wife and kids and how lucky I am to still be alive."

Mr Fredrickson said while he was in hospital at Swansea's Morriston Hospital, he received thousands of messages of support from customers and members of the public.

"I was stressed yesterday about having no income to provide for my family, now I'm really shocked at the public's generosity.

"I'd like to say a massive thanks to everyone who has supported me right now."

He now faces the prospect of several weeks off work, shortly after closing for 17 weeks over lockdown.

The Little Steak Hut food van

Reece Morgan set up a fundraiser which raised more than £1,700 in the first 21 hours. Mr Morgan said he has worked with Mr Fredrickson supporting homeless people in Newport through work.

"Mark's an absolute gent," he said.

"He's got a family and three kids and he helps absolutely everyone. It's just nice to give something back to him.

"You just have to look at the comments everyone has left.

"You could ask him to do anything, there's nothing he wouldn't do.

"You won't meet a nicer guy. He's the first person to put his hand in his pocket and help someone else.

"The was one guy who was homeless and couldn't get a job - Mark would give him hot food and drink to help him out."

You can find out more, or donate to the fundraiser, at gofundme.com/f/little-steak-hut