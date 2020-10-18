A MURDER investigation has been launched and a man arrested after a woman was found dead at a house in Caerphilly early this morning.
The 42-year-old woman was found dead at a house in Dol-Yr-Eos, Caerphilly, at around 12.10am this morning.
A 42 year old man from Caerphilly has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.
Local officers are in the area speaking to anyone with concerns or information.
Information which may help in the investigation can be reported to police on 101 quoting reference number 2000379687.
Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org
