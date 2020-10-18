FROM Oakwood Theme Park in Pembrokeshire to West Midland Safari Park in Worcestershire, families are spoilt for choice when it comes to a thrilling day out. So if you enjoyed the excitement of a log flume, rollercoaster or pirate ship our archive photographs will bring back some happy memories.
The thrilling Loggers Leap at Thorpe Park
The Shockwave at Drayton Manor
MORE NEWS:
Newport Council leader ‘disappointed’ over care letter
Newport pub owners condemn 10pm coronavirus ban on alcohol sales
Newport Now BID give grant for Westgate Hotel in Newport
The boating lake at Oakwood Theme Park in Pembrokeshire
Tree Tops at Oakwood theme park in Pembrokeshire
Speeding down hill at Oakwood Theme Park in Pembrokeshire
Shockwave at Drayton Manor
The children's rollercoaster at West Midlands Safari and Leisure Park
The Children's Play World at West Midlands Safari Park
Taking the llama on an outing at West Midlands Safari Park
Visitors enjoying the rollercoaster at West Midlands Safari and Leisure Park
Barry Island's Log Flume in 1987
The pirate ship at West Midlands Safari Park