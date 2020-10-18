FROM Oakwood Theme Park in Pembrokeshire to West Midland Safari Park in Worcestershire, families are spoilt for choice when it comes to a thrilling day out. So if you enjoyed the excitement of a log flume, rollercoaster or pirate ship our archive photographs will bring back some happy memories.

The thrilling Loggers Leap at Thorpe Park

The Shockwave at Drayton Manor

The boating lake at Oakwood Theme Park in Pembrokeshire

Tree Tops at Oakwood theme park in Pembrokeshire

Speeding down hill at Oakwood Theme Park in Pembrokeshire

Shockwave at Drayton Manor

The children's rollercoaster at West Midlands Safari and Leisure Park

The Children's Play World at West Midlands Safari Park

Taking the llama on an outing at West Midlands Safari Park

Visitors enjoying the rollercoaster at West Midlands Safari and Leisure Park

Barry Island's Log Flume in 1987

The pirate ship at West Midlands Safari Park