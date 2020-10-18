Each week we set a theme for our camera club members, and this week's was light. This is just a tiny selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club. You can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook. More than 3,800 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
Flare: A couple pictured in the grounds of Tredegar House by Richard Osés
Building: Inside the bell tower of St John’s Church, Maindee, taken by Ian Agland
Distance: The riverside path heading towards Caerleon taken by Steve Binns
Burst: Steve Doolan took this picture of light through the leaves
Road: Tail lights and moonlight at the Risca by-pass taken by Wayne Gibbon
Mesmerising: This is a star trail over the house in Pontypool taken by Jason Burgess
Urban: The light at the end of the tunnel under the M4 at Malpas taken by Sian McDermott
Night: Firelight at Pant Y Pwdyn allotment, Six Bells taken by Rebecca Lee Morgan
Lighthouse: Craig J Lewis shared this picture taken at Newport Wetlands
Flower: Jeffrey Rowles took this close-up of an insect landing