THERE have been another 117 coronavirus cases recorded in Gwent, according to the latest figures from Public Health Wales.
Caerphilly and Blaenau Gwent accounted for 37 and 24 of the new cases in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board region.
Elsewhere, Torfaen recorded 15 new cases and Monmouthshire recorded 19 new cases.
Newport reported 22 new cases from 294 tests.
Across Wales, there have been a further 950 cases recorded, taking the total number of cases to 35,628.
There has been a further three deaths, taking the Wales-wide death toll to 1,711.
In the 24-hour period covered by the latest release, every local authority recorded at least two new cases. Cardiff saw the biggest rise, with 247 new cases.
60 positive tests were recorded by people who live outside Wales.
Of the Gwent local authorities in local lockdown, Newport has the lowest cases per 100,000 population over the past seven days at 60.8.
Torfaen's figure stands at 74.5, Caerphilly's at 100.5 and Blaenau Gwent's is at 170.3.
Monmouthshire, which is not under local restrictions, has 76.1 cases per 100,000 population over the past seven days.
The new cases recorded by Public Health Wales are as follows:
Blaenau Gwent – 24
Caerphilly – 37
Monmouthshire – 19
Newport – 22
Torfaen – 15
Anglesey – 12
Conwy – 15
Denbighshire – 27
Flintshire – 33
Gwynedd – 14
Wrexham – 55
Cardiff – 247
Vale of Glamorgan – 17
Bridgend – 51
Merthyr Tydfil – 39
Rhondda Cynon Taf – 115
Carmarthenshire – 19
Ceredigion – 2
Pembrokeshire – 16
Powys – 12
Neath Port Talbot – 30
Swansea – 60
Unknown location – 9
Resident outside Wales – 60
