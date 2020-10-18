A MAN has been taken into police custody following a police chase in Newport.
The incident happened in the Eveswell area of the city at around 3pm.
Eyewitness reports state that a vehicle was being chased at speed by the police along Chepstow Road before turning down Carisbrooke Road.
The driver is then said to have turned down Windsor Road before continuing down Chepstow Road once more and back onto Carisbrooke Road.
The driver of the vehicle being chased is then said to have lost control, hitting a stationary car and colliding with a van.
Eyewitnesses claim that the stationary car was nearly pushed into a pedestrian on the pavement who narrowly avoided the incident.
Gwent Police then apprehended the driver who was handcuffed and taken away in the back of a police van.
Gwent Police have been contacted for comment.
