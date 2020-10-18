IT’S not difficult to see why 2020 South Wales Argus Sports Awards finalist Simon Weaver is so proud of the boxing club he has dedicated so much time to over the last 27 years.

Torfaen Warriors ABC head coach Weaver has the distinction of being a finalist in not one but two categories – grassroots sports personality of the year and coach of the year – in this year’s awards.

It has been a memorable few decades at the Warriors gym for Weaver, with fighters claiming more than 100 Welsh titles and in excess of 35 gold medals at tournaments around the world.

“Simon works tirelessly for the club and those he coaches,” said qualified boxing pastor John Funnell, who nominated Weaver.

“He welcomes people from all backgrounds. No matter what the ability, Simon endeavours to get the best out of everyone.

“He makes boxing as accessible as possible, paying out of his own pocket for people to train and driving around the UK taking people to shows. He does not stop!

“Simon supports those from the gypsy, LGBT, ethnic and disabled communities, all are welcome.”

He added: “Simon has victories every day at every level of the sport. He also kept the gym together after one of our champions (Shane Thomas) tragically died in a car crash aged 22 in the summer 2019.

“Simon continues to grow as a person and a coach, constantly training in his field of boxing, but also in other areas to provide holistic care to the gym.”

The Warriors are the only gym in Wales with two current Three Nations schoolboy champions in William Bennett and Danny Thomas – and that isn’t the club’s sole claim to fame.

Weaver was the first coach from Wales asked to represent another country at the Commonwealth Games when Guernsey came calling in 2018.

The Warriors were the first Welsh club to have a boxer on the roll of honour at the prestigious Haringey Cup courtesy of Chloe Thomas.

Dino Smith won a trio of Three Nations titles – cousin Shane Thomas also triumphed at the event – and also beat prospective world champion Daniel Dubois.

Matthew Edmonds was the first person to beat Kevin Mitchell who went on to be a world title challenger.

Meanwhile, Edmonds’ brother James won a gold medal at the 2015 Gaelic Games, just hours after sitting a GCSE exam that had been flown over to Nova Scotia in Canada.

Matthew, James and sibling Benji once boxed for Wales in a match against England with all three winning.

This year’s sports awards ceremony is hosted by broadcaster Jason Mohammad and takes place via a special online broadcast on the South Wales Argus Facebook page at 7pm on Thursday, November 5.