THE Welsh Government will make a decision on whether or not to impose a circuit-breaker lockdown tomorrow morning.
Ministers have been meeting over the issue this weekend.
The First Minister Mark Drakeford will update the Welsh people on the government's decision later tomorrow.
A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “The measures we have put in place at both a local and a national level, with help from the people of Wales, have kept the spread of Covid-19 under check.
“However, there is a growing consensus we now need to introduce a different set of measures and actions to respond to the virus as it continues to spread across Wales more quickly during the autumn and winter months ahead.
“Ministers have held a number of meetings over the weekend with senior Welsh Government officials, scientists and public health experts to consider their advice on a potential need for a ‘fire break’ set of measures to control the virus.
“The Welsh Cabinet met this evening to consider that advice.
"The Cabinet will meet again tomorrow morning to make a final decision. The First Minister will update the people of Wales on any decisions taken tomorrow.”
