A WELSH Government summer programme for young people has helped hundred to improve their employability and skills.

The Summer Sorted programme has this year helped young people across Wales reach their potential, , according to minister for economy, transport and North Wales Ken Skates.

The programme, which takes place during the school summer holiday period each year, is aimed at young people who have recently completed Year 11 but need some further support to help transition into further education or employment.

Due to social distancing restrictions, learners were provided with the opportunity to take part in a programme of online learning.

Around 550 learners took part in the scheme.

MORE NEWS:

Many successfully secured college or training places in September after having taken the programme.

Participants in this year’s programme praised the flexibility of learning options available to them.

One said: “It was an amazing experience. I loved doing it, I've learned so many new skills and how I can work on different things I'm not good at. I'd like to say thank you for giving me this experience I really appreciate it“

While another added: “My mentor has been ever so supportive and patient. I believe it will be really helpful when I start college in September.”

Rob Peebles, an essential skills tutor for ACT Training - one of the providers of the Summer Sorted initiative - said: “The digital tools and resources we have been using make remote learning so much more effective and enjoyable for learners. Remote learning is new to us all but I think we are adapting brilliantly and have had some great feedback from learners.”

Mr Skates said: “This year has been one of the most difficult we have ever known as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, putting unprecedented pressure on our economy. But it has also highlighted the importance of having a workforce equipped to tackle challenges and which is ready for the opportunities of tomorrow.

“Programmes like Summer Sorted are crucial in helping us future-proof the Welsh economy to create an even more resilient and talented workforce.”