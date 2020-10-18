I know that coping with the Covid-19 pandemic has not been easy for anyone.

It has involved sacrifices – people have been unable to visit loved ones, and missed funerals, weddings, holidays, parties, public gatherings, concerts, festivals, and sporting events.

It somehow feels more difficult this autumn – in the spring it was perhaps easier: at least the weather was improving, and we hadn’t had long periods of restrictions.

Thank you to everyone who is taking care, sticking to the rules and helping to slow the spread of this awful virus. When I hear about rates locally compared to elsewhere, I know your efforts under local lockdown have made a real difference. Thank you for being such a fantastic, caring community.

Secondly, I know it’s tough, but please keep going. From previous pandemics, experts know that things often get worse at the point in time when people start to get weary of precautions, allowing the virus to spread. So, hard as it may be, please keep to the rules, avoiding doing anything which may aid the spread of the virus.

Thirdly, please don’t believe everything you read on social media about Covid-19. We’ve seen stories of those who’ve believed conspiracy theories or DIY epidemiologists downplaying or even dismissing the virus, who’ve then had a loved one get ill. It’s far better to be safe than sorry. Please take care and help protect those you love.

I know, however, that this is a difficult balancing act and that Covid-19 and the resultant restrictions have impacted on peoples’ wider mental health and wellbeing particularly.

That’s why World Mental Health Day on October 10 was particularly poignant this year. We must do more for mental health services, so that people can get the help they need.

And we can all play our part: by talking about mental health and diminishing the stigma associated with it; by publicising the support that is available for people through excellent charities like Samaritans UK, who can be called day or night on 116123. We can be there and keep an eye out for our family members, friends or neighbours, particularly those who may be struggling at a time like this. Just a phone call or a message can make such a difference.

Our community has pulled together brilliantly during this crisis. Looking out for each other is something we do so well – let’s extend that to helping each other through the mental stresses and strains of this testing autumn.