Scarlets and ex Dragons pro rugby player Alex Jeffries and his partner Olivia Bailey, who live in Pontypool, have welcomed the arrival of their first child Ellia Kay Jeffries. Ellia was born on September 29 at Nevill Hall Hospital, Abergavenny, weighing 10lb.

Welcome to Darcie June Jones who was born on October 2 at Nevill Hall Hospital, Abergavenny, weighing 8lb 6oz. She is the first child of Nathan Jones and Charlotte Whitehorn, of Ebbw Vale.

These little bundles of joy are twins Harison and Hadleigh, who were born on July 29 at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff. Harison weighed 5lbs 1oz and Hadleigh was 3lbs 1.5oz. Their parents are Nathan Higgins and Stephanie Curtis, of Newport. Their siblings are Carter Jay Bill (five), Cole Anthony Bill (four) and Louie Higgins (18 months). Mum Stephanie said: "During the pregnancy we were riddled with worry when we found out twin 2 had IUGR and Ventriculamegaly. After numerous scans, they decided to put my name down for an elective Caesarean at 33 weeks. My twin boys were born into this world, the most precious things on earth. They required a stay in NICU but after three weeks we welcomed them home with open arms."

This is Oscar Michael Wood, who was born on September 11 at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing 5lb 10oz. He is the first child of Natalie Hanlon and Lee Wood, of Newport.

Freya Frances Collins arrived on September 5 at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing 7oz 8lbz. Freya is the first child of Jamie Leigh Glover and Joshua Collins, of Treharris.

Oscar Edward Doughton was born on August 2 at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing 6lb. His parents are Kym Worlock and Nathon Doughton, of Fairwater, Cwmbran, and his sibling is Luca (six). Mum Kym said: "Oscar made a double surprise entrance into the world after arriving four weeks early via emergency Caesarean and coming out a boy after we were told numerous times throughout the pregnancy we were expecting a girl!"

A huge welcome to Eli and Ella Taylor, who were born at 32 weeks by emergency Caesarean section weighing 3lb 5oz and 3lb 7oz on September 25 at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport. Their parents are Tyra-Jade Jeavons and Thomas Taylor, of Newport. Their siblings are Corey (five), Leia-lee (three), Sonni (two) and Luna-Rae (one).

Eliza Olwyn-May arrived on September 24 at Nevill Hall Hospital, Abergavenny, weighing 8lb 3oz. She is the first child of Jenna Cudlip Cory Fairfax, of Newport.