A BURGLAR who caused his victim “a great deal of stress and upset” after raiding their home has been jailed.
Aaron Smith, 30, of Henllys Way, Cwmbran, broke into a house on Nightingale Terrace, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool, during the early hours of the morning.
He was locked up for two years at Cardiff Crown Court
After the sentencing hearing, Gwent Police’s officer in the case, PC Jon Woods, said the victim was asleep at the time of the burglary.
He added: "Smith stole the resident's vehicle from outside as well as a credit card, cosmetics, two laptops, and a camera.
“He went on to use the credit card to purchase goods.”
Smith pleaded guilty to committing the burglary on Friday, September 20, 2019 and handling stolen goods.
PC Woods said: "Understandably this incident has caused the victim a great deal of stress and upset given the fact that they were in the house asleep when it happened.
“I hope this sentence provides them with some comfort."