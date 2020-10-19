VEHICLE thefts in Gwent are falling.

The situation is the same across Wales according to UK CrimeStats, using the latest data recorded by police forces across the country.

The latest figures reveal Dyfed-Powys Police recorded a 46 per cent drop in the number of vehicle thefts, falling from 81 in August 2019 to 44 in July 2020.

This is fourth biggest drop across more than 40 forces in Wales, England and Northern Ireland.

There was more good news for Dyfed-Powys’ vehicle owners as it recorded the lowest number of vehicle thefts in a decade with 40 reports in April.

Its highest monthly total this year was 74 in March, which was only lower for two months last year.

By comparison, the monthly vehicle theft crimes recorded passed 100 for ten months from August 2016 to July 2018.

North Wales had a 40 per cent drop in vehicle thefts, from 180 in August 2019 to 108 in July 2020 – the 9th biggest fall in crimes recorded. Gwent also saw falls (down 39 per cent) as did South Wales (down 29 per cent).

Dyfed-Powys Police recorded the 2nd lowest vehicle crime rate in August, up from 4th position a year before. North Wales had the 6th lowest vehicle crime rate, up from 8th for the same period.

Across the UK (barring Scotland) the year began with reported vehicle thefts hitting 38,800 in January, but this nearly halved to 21,560 thefts in April and 21,550 in May.

While June (23,260) and July (25,890) recorded a rise in vehicle theft, the figures remain firmly below last year’s monthly average of 33370.

The research presented by UK CrimeStats - a leading crime data research and analysis platform - using data gathered by the Economic Policy Centre –– covers England, Wales and Northern Ireland and gathers data based on reported crimes to over 40 police forces. Vehicle theft refers taking items from a vehicle or stealing the vehicle.

Responding to the new data, Greg Wilson, founder of Quotezone.co.uk, comments: “It’s not surprising that the rate of vehicle crime fell in April and May, given lockdown measures and the reduced number of cars on the road in Wales.

"However, the scale of the fall in vehicle theft was incredibly dramatic, perhaps suggesting that some of that Welsh community spirit we witnessed with the ‘clap for carers’ initiative has helped foster a sense of community-mindedness more broadly. Whatever the cause let’s hope this particular change is here to stay.

“For those people who still find themselves victims of car crime, it is important to know what to do when you arrive at the scene.

"Make sure to call the police and your insurers as quickly as possible, don’t touch anything at the scene and take photos if you can – many households now have CCTV which can be incredibly useful if your car is stolen from home.

“With lockdown measures still in place your car may be spending more time at home than ever before so make sure callers to your house have ID – legitimate callers won’t mind you double checking. Keep valuables out of sight and if you have an outside light it’s helpful if it’s on motion sensor.”

