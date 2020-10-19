A ROUND-UP of recent cases from Newport Magistrates’ Court.

MCKENZIE STIDDARD, 24, of Gaer Road, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to having an offensive weapon, a hammer, on Western Avenue.

He must carry out 140 hours of unpaid work and pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

MOHAMMAD ROHAIL ABID, 24, of West Park Road, Newport, was banned from driving for 22 months and jailed for 10 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted drink-driving.

He must carry out 120 hours of unpaid work and pay £642 in costs and a surcharge.

JOSHUA MARCHANT, 24, of Broadmead Park, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drink-driving.

He also admitted possession of cannabis and driving without insurance.

Marchant must pay £359 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

DAVID HENDRY, 34, of Esperanto Way, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,058 in a fine, costs and a surcharge and his driving record endorsed with six points after he was found guilty following a trial of failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

MUSTAPHA BOUINID, 53, of Commercial Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £279 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted two counts of drunk and disorderly behaviour.

JOSHUA SEIVWRIGHT, 34, of Albert Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted public disorder.

ANDREW JOHN SIMMS, 54, of Williams Close, Pill, Newport, was ordered to pay £159 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted drunk and disorderly behaviour.

MICHAEL SIDNEY, 40, of St Johns Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £159 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted drunk and disorderly behaviour.

ALEXANDER ZUPKO, 20, of Roman Way, Caerleon, was banned from driving for six months after he admitted driving whilst disqualified.

He was ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.