MEET the Newport women who ‘slimmed’ their way through lockdown and lost a total of 12 stone between them.

Four women at the Beechwood Slimming World group were supported virtually in online weekly groups since March, when lockdown closed all the organisation’s community groups.

Chanelle Ramejkis, 23, who lost four stone, said: “When lockdown commenced, I was worried that I would find it hard to stay on track with the uncertainty hanging over me.

“Being able to still see and speak to other members encouraged me to stay on track. Still being able to share our helpful tips, hints, and ideas as well as keeping each other motivated through technology has been fantastic.

“Since losing weight I can now take photos, walk the stairs without being out of breath and make some amazing dishes”.

Sam Williams, 36, who lost four stone, three pounds, said: “I need accountability otherwise I find it too easy to have a ‘week off’, which then ends up being six months off and inevitably feeling horrible about myself again.

“Being able to attend the virtual group was amazing and the main reason that I was able to stay on plan and continue losing weight.

“Generally, my health is much better. My blood pressure has reduced, and I can walk my dog without feeling exhausted after walking up a small hill”.

Adele Barry, 49, who lost three stone, five pounds, said: “I feel much healthier since starting Slimming World.

“I have noticed that I’m definitely not so tired and I love spending time with my very fit husband and son.

“I have even climbed the Transporter Bridge recently”.

Julie Tutton, 60, who lost one stone and five pounds, said: “My time in lockdown was hard. I was worried about my weight, and I really didn’t want to put it all back on.

“My husband supported me by cooking all my meals – without his help I would have given up”.

The group is run by consultant Victoria Barnes, who has lost more than seven stone herself, said she is now excited to be back and helping members lose weight and improve their health in person.

“I want anyone who’s worrying about their weight or health – especially if they’ve put on a few extra pounds during lockdown – to know that there will be absolutely no judgement at a Slimming World group.

“At Slimming World losing weight isn’t about going hungry – our eating plan is extra easy, very delicious and super generous”.

These sessions are help in Beechwood every Thursday night and Friday morning at Beechwood Park Presbyterian Church. For more information or to book your place contact on 07966 270911.