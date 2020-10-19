WASP the police dog had a successful night on Sunday, locating a man in Torfaen who had been seen trying to break into cars.

The German Shepherd assisted Gwent Police’s Torfaen officers and tracked the man near the riverbank. A search of the area also found some suspected stolen items.

MORE NEWS:

His work has led to the Gwent Police’s Dog Section praising PD Wasp online.

 