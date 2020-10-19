WASP the police dog had a successful night on Sunday, locating a man in Torfaen who had been seen trying to break into cars.
The German Shepherd assisted Gwent Police’s Torfaen officers and tracked the man near the riverbank. A search of the area also found some suspected stolen items.
His work has led to the Gwent Police’s Dog Section praising PD Wasp online.
Pawsome work by PD Wasp last night, following a report of a 👤 seen trying to break into cars, PD Wasp assisted @GPTorfaen by tracking to and locating👤near to the riverbank. Search of the area and located suspected stolen items too🐾 @GwentandMore @gwentpolice #teamwasp pic.twitter.com/BiWC4uzYDY— Gwent Police | Dog Section (@gpdogsection) October 19, 2020
