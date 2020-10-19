THE family of a teenager who died after a crash on the Southern Distributor Road in Newport on Friday have spoken for the first time since his death.
Joshua David Fletcher, who was 16, was riding his bicycle at the time of the crash, which happened at 2pm on Friday, October 16.
He died at the scene.
In a statement released this morning, his family said: “We would like to thank everyone for their kind words and support. We would ask that we are now left alone to grieve in private as a family.”
A 28-year-old man from Rhondda Cynon Taff was driving the Ford Focus that was involved in the crash. He was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been released under investigation.
Anyone with any information or dash-cam footage in relation to the crash are asked to contact Gwent Police on 101 or through their social media pages using the reference 2000377569.
