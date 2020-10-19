A CALDICOT man was arrested on Sunday, October 18 for driving offences.
He was picked up for driving without insurance.
He was also found to have been driving under the influence of drugs according to a tweet by Gwent Police’s Monmouthshire officers.
#PC1790 Sharman arrested a man yesterday in #Caldicot for driving with no insurance, male also thought it was ok to drive under the influence of drugs. #notonhiswatch #drugdriving pic.twitter.com/cnEvb2EsYS— Gwent Police | Monmouthshire Officers (@GPMonmouthshire) October 19, 2020
