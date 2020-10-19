TESCO has announced they will be recruiting more than 11,000 temporary colleagues to help in stores across the UK throughout the busiest time of the year.
We've put together what you need to know - and how to apply.
Which stores are hiring - and what roles are available?
Each year, Tesco recruits temporary colleagues to help customers during the busy Christmas period.
These UK-wide roles, based in Tesco’s Superstores and Extra stores, will include picking for online deliveries and store replenishment, supporting existing store colleagues.
What have Tesco said?
Tesco People director Rachel Bushby said: “We had a fantastic response for temporary jobs during the spring lockdown and we’d love to hear back from anyone who worked here then.
“We’re looking for people who enjoy working as part of a team and are prepared to go that extra mile in order to help our customers.”
What will happen when the festive period ends?
Once the seasonal period comes to an end, Tesco say Christmas colleagues will be encouraged to apply for any permanent roles available in their stores.
How to apply
Applications for all job positions opened on October 12. Anyone interested should apply to: https://www.tesco-careers.com/christmas.
