EVENTS already organised for Remembrance Sunday will be able to go ahead despite a circuit-breaker lockdown being put in place in Wales.
First minister Mark Drakeford made the announcement during the coronavirus update briefing earlier today.
Remembrance Sunday will take place across the UK on November 8 this year.
Despite a ban on gatherings being brought in for two weeks, from this Friday, as part of the new circuit-breaker coronavirus lockdown, Mr Drakeford said that remembrance events would be an exception.
"There will be an exception for Remembrance Sunday," he said.
"There have been events organised by the Royal British Legion, which will be able to go ahead as small events."
The other two major celebrations during the circuit-breaker period, Hallowe'en and Bonfire Night, will not be able to continue as normal, however.