A TWO-week 'fire break' lockdown will begin in Wales at 6pm on Friday October 23, with all non-essential shops closed.
First Minister Mark Drakeford said the "difficult decision" to implement a "sharp and deep" lockdown is necessary to help prevent the NHS from being overwhelmed and to try to put the brakes on coronavirus.
Here are the key points:
- People must stay at home, except for very limited purposes, such as for exercise;
- People must work from home wherever possible;
- People must not visit other households or meet other people they do not live with, either indoors and outdoors;
- No gatherings will be allowed outdoors, such as Halloween or fireworks/Bonfire Night or other organised activities;
- All non-food retail, hospitality businesses, including cafes, restaurants and pubs (unless they provide take-away or delivery services), close contact services, such as hairdressers and beauticians, and events and tourism businesses, such as hotels must close;
- Community centres, libraries and recycling centres will be required to close;
- Face coverings must be worn in indoor public spaces, which remain open, including on public transport and in taxis.
During this time:
- Adults living alone or single parents will be able to join with one other household for support;
- Primary and special schools will re-open as normal after half-term
- Secondary schools will re-open after the half-term for children in years seven and eight and most vulnerable children. Pupils will be able to come in to take exams but other pupils will continue their learning from home for an extra week.
- Universities will provide a blend of in-person and online learning;
- NHS and health services will continue to operate;
- Local parks, playgrounds and outdoor gyms will remain open.
The fire-break lockdown period will end on November 9, Mr Drakeford stressed - and he added that the benefits of this two weeks of action will not be immediately obvious.
“The fire-break is the shortest we can make it, but that means it will have to be sharp and deep to have the maximum impact on the virus.”
"The benefit will be seen in the weeks that follow."
Help for businesses in Wales
Businesses affected by the firebreak will be supported with a new £300m fund, which will open next week:
- Every business covered by the small business rates relief will receive a £1,000 payment.
- Small and medium-sized retail, leisure and hospitality businesses, which have to close will receive a one-off payment of up to £5,000.
- There will also be additional discretionary grants and support for smaller businesses, which are struggling.
- The £80m fund announced last week to help businesses develop in the longer term, will be increased to £100m, which includes £20m ring-fenced for tourism and hospitality.
Businesses will also be able to access the support available through the existing Job Retention Scheme or the new expanded Job Support Scheme.
The First Minister has written to Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, to ask him to give Welsh businesses early access to the new expanded Job Support Scheme from Friday.
The Welsh Government has offered to pay the extra costs to the UK Government scheme to ensure businesses can retain staff.
