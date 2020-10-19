AREAS of Wales with relatively low rates of coronavirus infection will still fall under the circuit-breaker lockdown according to the first minister.
Mark Drakeford announced that the whole country would fall under the two-week restrictions from Friday this week.
Monmouthshire is the only region of Gwent which was not in local coronavirus lockdown.
However, Mr Drakeford said that regions such as Monmouthshire will be included in the new nationwide lockdown due to the local lockdown gap narrowing.
Mr Drakeford said: "The reason we have decided on an all-Wales fire break is partly because of the gap between those areas where local lockdowns are not needed and where lockdowns are in place is narrowing and it simply makes sense.
"It has to be a national effort and every person in every single part of Wales has to make a contribution.
"We now need to ask everybody, wherever they live to make their contribution.
"However small it may be, those contributions add up."
