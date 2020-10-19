FIRST minister Mark Drakeford has expressed his disappointment that Welsh Government discussions regarding a potential 'circuit-breaker' lockdown were shared in the public domain before being announced.
The now confirmed restrictions were the subject of discussions over the weekend.
Mr Drakeford made the announcement that they would come into force this Friday during the Welsh Government's coronavirus update briefing today.
"I am disappointed that people have shared a document that was not finalised until 11.30am this morning," he said.
"I'd rather take the risk in the end that some people will not understand the rules that we are all operating by.
"I could have not consulted anybody beyond the Welsh Government themselves and then sprung it on everybody this morning but it wouldn't be fair.
"So the choice we made was to have those conversations while the decisions were still being talked through and the majority of issues raised we have solved because they were raised.
"Those decisions have been valuable but it has been disappointing that some people had chosen to share these while the decisions were being made."
