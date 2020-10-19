A NEW Greggs has opened in Monmouthshire as part of a 20-store expansion across the UK, the food retailer has announced.
The new shop is on Newport Road in Chepstow, and opened on October 16.
The store means 12 new jobs have been created, and further jobs could be available soon at greggsfamily.co.uk.
A modern-looking store compared to many other Greggs stores across the UK, the new shop will also stock a range of vegan-friendly products including the vegan steak bake and vegan sausage roll.
Rosalyn Hart, shop manager at Chepstow Newport Road said: “We are pleased to welcome customers from the local community into our new shop, offering them a range of tasty items on the go as well as through Click and Collect.”
Roisin Currie, retail and people director for Greggs, said: “We’re delighted to have invested in Chepstow bringing new jobs to the area and providing both new and existing customers with a modern and convenient new shop.”
The shop opening times are 6am to 7pm from Monday to Saturday, and 7am to 6pm on Sunday.