A 'CIRCUIT-BREAKER' lockdown being introduced to Wales will last no longer than two weeks.

Earlier today first minister, Mark Drakeford, announced that Wales will enter a circuit-breaker lockdown from this Friday, October 23, until Monday, November 9.

This fixed time period will not be extended, according to Mr Drakeford.

Mr Drakeford said: "There was debate about the time-period of the circuit breaker: it would either have to be a longer less strict one, or a shorter more strict one.

“The technical advisory group suggested we go for short and sharp; this is the shortest we could make it.

“We need to act now as there is a real risk of overwhelming our NHS and we need everyone to come together.

"We're all tired of the virus and the regulations; we all want to see the end of this pandemic."

READ MORE:

Mr Drakeford also explained that it's unlikely a drop of cases will be seen during the circuit-breaker.

He explained: "You won’t see the benefits by the end of the time period; it will be in the weeks that follow.”

As this circuit breaker covers Hallowe'en (October 31) and Bonfire Night (November 5) gatherings to celebrate these events will not be permitted in Wales.

For Remembrance Sunday (November 8) exceptions will be made.

Mr Drakeford said: "There have been events organised by the Royal British Legion, which will be able to go ahead as small events."

When asked whether local lockdowns will be ended at the end of the circuit-breaker Mr Drakeford reported that 'discussions continue' and that he will keep Wales updated.

The circuit breaker will begin in Wales from 6pm this Friday (October 23).