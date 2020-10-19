SCHOOLS will continue to open during the fire-break period announced by the first minister – but only for certain year groups.
Today, Monday, October 19, Mark Drakeford announced that there would be a 17-day circuit-breaker in place for the whole of Wales which will begin at 6pm on Friday, October 23 and end on Monday, November 9.
This covers the half-term week, but also the first week where schools would have opened.
The first minister confirmed that all primary schools and special schools in Wales will reopen on Monday, November 2, as originally planned.
Comprehensive schools will also open on the same date as planned, but the exception being that only years seven and eight will return. Years nine, 10 and 11 will continue to learn at home for the remaining period of the circuit-breaker.
If pupils have exams during the period, they are allowed to attend the school to take the exam.
Universities will continue with their blended learning approach, which the first minister said was to minimise travel risk as if they went to full online learning, there was a risk students would return home rather than staying put and this could contribute to the spread of the virus.