PEOPLE living alone or as a single-parent household will be able to form a bubble with one other household – no matter where they live – under the circuit-breaker rules.
First minister Mark Drakeford announced today that the circuit-breaker will begin on Friday, October 23 and run until Monday, November 9 and will see a lot of restrictions in place like the national lockdown in March.
The current local lockdown mean bubbles cannot be formed with people from other households. But, the first minister said, these rules are being relaxed following "emotional letters" from the public, meaning people living in lone households or single parent families to form a support bubble with one other household, which if necessary, can be out of their local authority.
When asked the question, the first minister said that he “had received a number of heartfelt letters from people who live alone and have relatives five miles away across the border of their local authority, who expressed sadness and distress that they could not form a bubble with them. But now they can.”