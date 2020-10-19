JET2 have added dozens of flights to several destinations across Greece to allow for last-minute holidaymakers to soak up the summer sun.

The move from the travel firm comes after the removal of Crete from the government’s quarantine list.

In response to the update by the UK government, Jet2 have added flights and holidays in October and November from six of its UK bases.

Here's everything you need to know.

Where are Jet2's additional flights going to this autumn?

Less than 24 hours after Crete was removed from the government’s quarantine list, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have responded by putting a series of weekend flights on sale to Crete (Heraklion) from Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, Manchester, Newcastle and London Stansted Airports.

Jet2 say the weekend flights are 'perfectly timed for those looking for a getaway to the Greek sunshine, away from the cold and gloom of the UK'.

After the Scottish government announced that holidaymakers returning from Greece no longer have to quarantine, the leisure airline and package holiday specialist has also moved to give holidaymakers in Scotland more choice, with additional flights to Rhodes from Edinburgh and Glasgow Airports, in addition to new Glasgow-Crete services.

What new flights have Jet2 added - and where from?

The latest announcement is Jet2.com and Jet2holidays’ latest expansion to Greece. It means that over the past few weeks the company has now added over 80 additional October and November services to Rhodes, Kos, Corfu and Crete (Heraklion).

The flights added today are as follows:

Birmingham – Weekly Saturday and Sunday services operating every week to Crete (Heraklion) from Saturday, October 24, through to Saturday, November 14.

– Weekly Saturday and Sunday services operating every week to from Saturday, October 24, through to Saturday, November 14. Edinburgh – Additional services operating to Rhodes on Wednesday, October 28, as well as on Saturday, November 7 and 14.

Additional services operating to on Wednesday, October 28, as well as on Saturday, November 7 and 14. Glasgow – Weekly Saturday services operating to Crete (Heraklion) from Saturday, October 24, through to Saturday, November 14. In addition, there are weekly Friday services operating to Rhodes from Friday, October 13, through to Friday, November 13.

– Weekly Saturday services operating to from Saturday, October 24, through to Saturday, November 14. In addition, there are weekly Friday services operating to from Friday, October 13, through to Friday, November 13. Leeds Bradford – Weekly Saturday services operating to Crete (Heraklion) from Saturday, October 24, through to Saturday, November 14.

– Weekly Saturday services operating to from Saturday, October 24, through to Saturday, November 14. Manchester – Weekly Saturday and Sunday services operating every week to Crete (Heraklion) from Saturday, October 24, through to Saturday, November 14.

– Weekly Saturday and Sunday services operating every week to from Saturday, October 24, through to Saturday, November 14. Newcastle – Weekly Saturday services operating to Crete (Heraklion) from Saturday, October 24, through to Saturday, November 14.

– Weekly Saturday services operating to from Saturday, October 24, through to Saturday, November 14. London Stansted - Weekly Saturday and Sunday services operating every week to Crete (Heraklion) from Saturday, October 24 through to Saturday, November 14.

To give holidaymakers more assurance ahead of their well-deserved holidays, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have also launched a 5* Defaqto rated insurance product, which includes added Covid-19 cover for cancellations and medical claims abroad, as well as cover for travel to destinations where the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) advises ‘against all but essential travel’ as a result of Covid-19.

What have Jet2 said?

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “We know that the decision to remove quarantine rules is music to the ears of our customers, who are looking to get away to their favourite destinations for some sun, relaxation and time away from it all.

"This is why we have responded in less than 24 hours to offer them a great choice of flights and holidays to Crete, whilst also giving customers in Scotland more choice to Rhodes too.

"We have been adding more flights and holidays to Greece over the past few weeks, and we have seen a fantastic reaction to the extra choice, great value and promise of our award-winning customer service.

"We are expecting more of the same in response to this latest speedy response that we are making in line with customer demand."