PEOPLE asked to self-isolate in Wales due to the coronavrius could be eligible for a £500 payment.

Announcing the new circuit breaker lockdown in Wales, which will come into force on Friday, first minister Mark Drakeford confirmed that those on low incomes would be eligible.

It is part of a series of measures the Welsh Government hope to put in place during the two week lockdown.

Mr Drakeford outlined a number of actions which it is hoped would help keep the coronavirus in check as the circuit breaker ends.

He said: "We will use these two weeks to strengthen our Test, Trace and Protect system, recruiting more staff, allowing more people to catch up on the huge numbers of contacts that have to be traced over recent weeks.

READ MORE:

"We will allow our NHS to prepare plans for deployment of field hospitals.

"We will provide a payment of £500 to people who are asked to self-isolate and who live on very low incomes."

A review will also be carried out into new regulations, and the existing regulations which people have been fined for breaking in the last six months.

The first minister said he wanted to "make sure they are fair and proportionate".

He added: "There are a whole series of things that we will carry out in this period, so that we come out of it better prepared for the difficult winter that still lies ahead."