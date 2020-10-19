THREE venues in Caerphilly county borough have been handed improvement notices after failing to follow Welsh Government coronavirus rules.

The Ruperra pub in New Tredegar has voluntarily closed, while The Railway Inn in Crumlin and The Coal Hole Inn in Blackwood have been given 48 hours to make the necessary improvements otherwise they could face further enforcement action.

The Ruperra was handed an improvement notice last week, however a decision was made to close the pub before the outcome was revealed.

In a social media post the Ruperra team said the pub would close on Friday, September 23, which now coincides with the start of the Wales-wide national 'fire-breaker' lockdown.

The post said: “Due to all these Covid rules, I will be closing next Friday until inside mixed houses and extended households are allowed again.

“They have made it impossible to run a business no matter what we do here is not enough.

“I feel like I’m the bad guy shouting and telling people off all time for government rules not mine.

“During the next week will be very limited numbers to sell off stock that is here. We will be back open as soon as restrictions get better.”

When the county borough council’s licensing team visited the pub on Friday, October 16, they found that social distancing was not taking place, there was household mixing and signage for social distancing not clearly displayed.

The improvement notice said there was a “poor regard and attention to the recording names, telephone number and entry time recording for Track and Trace requirements”.

The Railway Inn in Crumlin was also visited on Friday by the council’s licensing team.

The improvement notice says the licensing team found that there was “no control” regarding the two-metre social distancing rules inside the pub, there was household mixing and customers not wearing face masks.

For the improvement notice to be withdrawn, the pub will be required to ensure that people seated together are all from the same household, those not seated are wearing face coverings and the volume of the jukebox is reduced to background music levels.

The Coal Inn in Blackwood was visited the Friday before, on October 9, and was also found to have “no control” regarding social distancing. Like the other two premises, it was found that people were mixing households.

No table service was operating at the pub and visitors were ordering and collecting drinks from the bar.

For the improvement notice to be withdrawn, the pub will need to make sure that customers are seated with only their households, that table service is the only method of purchasing food and drink and that track and trace is recording members’ names and phone numbers.

All premises will be re-inspected once they have been allowed time to implement the measures required. At which point either the improvement notice will be withdrawn or further action will be needed. This could include a closure notice.

However, from 6pm on Friday, October 23, all non-essential shops and retailers must shut their doors. From this point, only a takeaway service will be allowed for pubs, bars, cafes and restaurants until November 9 when the national fire-breaker lockdown ends. It’s not yet clear what measures will be in place at that point.