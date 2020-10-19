THE leader of Newport City Council has backed the announcement of a circuit break lockdown in Wales.

Cllr Jane Mudd said the country was in the middle of a "public health emergency" and measures had to be taken to prevent the NHS from becoming "overwhelmed".

Local authority leaders have been working closely with the Welsh Government in the build up to today's announcement of the two week lockdown.

Having listened to the scientific guidance, Cllr Mudd said she was convinced that a short lockdown was the right thing to do.

Speaking to BBC News, she said: "We have had the opportunity to listen to the advice and we are informed by the scientists that this will be effective in terms of helping us to reduce the R number.

"It is currently over one in Wales, and the two week lockdown can, if everybody cooperates with it, reduce that to below one.

"There are further discussions ongoing between the Welsh Government and local authorities in terms of what the situation looks like as we move out of this period.

"There is an opportunity here to develop some national guidelines.

"I do think that there has been some confusion around local restrictions and I think we have to have a very clear message for the public."

Newport is one area of Wales which has been under local lockdown recently, having been placed under the restrictions in September.

Cllr Mudd said that the way the public has reacted to that is encouraging for the prospects of the circuit breaker lockdown.

She said: "The people of Newport have been absolutely outstanding so far. They have worked with us.

"Unfortunately, while our figures have stabilised, they are still high.

"That is a similar case across the nation. I have confidence that the public will work with us so that we can keep our loved ones safe."