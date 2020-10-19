PEOPLE in Wales have been told they are expected to self-regulate in terms of gatherings during the new circuit break lockdown.

First minister Mark Drakeford said that he expects people to regulate themselves and to not rely on police or enforcement agencies for the circuit-break to be successful.

With Hallowe’en, Bonfire Night and Remembrance Sunday all happening during the coronavirus circuit-break lockdown - which will be in force between 6pm on Friday, October 23 and Monday, November 9 - the first minister was quizzed on how it will be policed during a press conference this afternoon.

Responding, Mr Drakeford saidsaid: “To be completely clear, the law as it will apply in Wales will not allow for Bonfire gatherings or gatherings for Hallowe’en. In this extraordinary period, we all have to do everything we can because every little action we take will make a difference.

“It will be self-policing and it will be obvious if someone tries to break the law.

“If we have to rely on the police and enforcement agencies to make a success of this period, we will not succeed.

“We will succeed not by people asking themselves what can I do to get around the rules, but by asking what I can do to make sure it works.

“Of course the police and agencies will be there where they need to be.”

Under the new regulations in the circuit break, people will not be able to socialise with anyone not part of their household either indoors or outdoors unless they are a lone adult or single parent household who has created a support bubble with one other household.