THE circuit-breaker coronavirus lockdown in Wales will be a "make or break" moment for pubs in Wales.

That is the view of CAMRA (The Campaign for Real Ale) director for Wales Chris Charters.

A two-week period of tougher restrictions to help combat the virus will come into force on Friday.

The measures were announced by first minister Mark Drakeford at the Welsh Government's coronavirus update briefing earlier today.

Responding to the announcement, Mr Charters said: “Our pubs, breweries and cider-makers are still trying to recover from the first lockdown, and have been operating at reduced trade for months and have invested thousands of pounds of their dwindling reserves to make their premises COVID-secure.

“This announcement of a two-week closure is absolutely devastating news and is a real make or break moment for Welsh beer, cider and pubs.

“Whilst grants from the Welsh Government are welcome and necessary, many fear that they won’t be enough to pay for both fixed costs and their staff wages as the UK Government’s jobs support scheme doesn’t kick in until next month.

“The Welsh and UK Governments urgently need to work together to bring forward a comprehensive financial support package to cover this fire-breaker period - and the weeks and months following it to allow businesses to get back on their feet.

“Without proper compensation we risk seeing pubs, breweries and cider producers closing for good before Christmas.”