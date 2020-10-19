PROFESSIONAL sport won't be impacted by the new coronavirus lockdown in Wales.

First minister Mark Drakeford announced the new two week "circuit breaker" today.

The new rules put a stop on social gatherings, including outdoor sport.

However, professional teams, such as Newport County and the Dragons, will be allowed to continue and fulfil their fixtures over the two week period.

Mr Drakeford said: "Professional sport will be able to continue because it is work.

"We want people to work from home wherever possible, but it is not possible to play a football match when at home.

"So if it is professional sport, then yes, it will be allowed to continue."

However, amateur sports, including those outdoor, will have to stop.

Explaining the decision, Mr Drakeford said: "We have the minimum number of exceptions for society to keep functioning. If we were to say to doctors, nurses, key workers that they couldnt work, then it will evaporate.

"The aim is to make it the minimum number of exceptions you absolutely have to make.

"Every single thing we cut down on, however small it may be will help to make a difference and that will have to include outdoor sports.

"It's always possible to make a case for something on its own but that is missing the point."