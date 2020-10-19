LOCAL lockdown restrictions may remain in force at the end of the two week national lockdown in Wales.

First minister Mark Drakeford announced the circuit breaker lockdown, which will come into force on Friday, today.

He guaranteed that the national restrictions will end at the end of the two week period and would not be extended.

However, the first minister was unable to say what would happen to local restrictions at that point.

Some areas, such as Caerphilly, will have been in some form of lockdown for two months by the time the two week period ends.

Discussions are ongoing in the Welsh Government for the next step.

Mr Drakeford said: "That is what we are deciding on now.

"Today we have been focusing, and all over the weekend we have been focusing, on getting the period of the fire break as clear as we can, and as well resourced for businesses as we can, and now we will move on to focusing on those next steps.

"When I say that there will be measures beyond the circuit breaker period, there is more than one set of possibilities.

"These discussions are still continuing.

"We will come back to them and I will make sure that I report them to people as soon as they are concluded.

"But we are not at that point today."