THE number of coronavirus cases in Wales may not significantly reduce during circuit-breaker lockdown.

The new measures introduced to Wales will see the entire country enter a 'circuit-breaker' lockdown from Friday, October 23, until Monday, November 9, with first minister Mark Drakeford claiming this time period will not be extended.

The first minister pointed out that case numbers may not go down during that two-week period but says that is not the ‘test for success’ of this circuit-breaker.

Mr Drakeford said: “For the avoidance of doubt we will not see the benefit of this two-week period by November 9.

“The benefits will be seen in the weeks that follow; the test for success is whether numbers fall in the weeks following the circuit breaker.

“I’ve heard some says ‘figures won’t be down by November 9, so the time period will have to continue' but that’s not the test to set.

“The circuit-breaker will end on November 9 and we will see the advantages it brings to us and the impact it’s had beyond the fire-break period.”

Mr Drakeford has said the Welsh circuit-breaker is for a "fixed" time period, but said discussions on whether local lockdowns in Wales will still be in place on November 9 are ongoing.

He added: "We have a small window to act and we need everyone's help.

"This is the moment to come together, to protect our NHS, and to save lives."

The circuit-breaker in Wales starts from 6pm on Friday October 23 and ends on Monday November 9.