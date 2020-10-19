BUSINESSES at seaside resort towns will not be an exception to Wales' circuit-breaker lockdown, despite preparing for potentially their last chance at securing trade this year.

Stricter lockdown measures will come into force across Wales from this Friday.

First Minister Mark Drakeford made the announcement during the Welsh Government's coronavirus update briefing earlier today.

He said: "Some [seaside resort businesses] are already covered by lockdown restrictions but more generally the message to businesses in the tourism industry is I recognise the torrid time they have had.

"But, that business is equally affected as any other part of Welsh life.

"Nothing can be an exception to the need for the national effort we are asking people to make and we will provide specific help to the tourism industry."

The First Minister also warned people from outside Wales looking to continue their planned holidays to towns within its borders to stay away.

"My message to them is they must not come," he said.

"The rules in Wales mean you must stay at home and that does not mean you can travel to destinations. The rules that apply to people in Wales will have to apply to people outside Wales as well.

"As much as we want to welcome people back to Wales, this is not the time."