PARKS in Newport will remain open during the ‘circuit-break’ lockdown, the city council has revealed.

In the first coronavirus lockdown, in March, Newport City Council decided to close all public parks in the city – despute there being no legal requirement to do so.

The authority said it had taken the decision “in the interest of all residents, the emergency services and staff”. Parks were reopened on May 11, following public backlash to the move.

However, the council has confirmed that in this second lockdown, set to last 17 days from Friday, October 23, to November 9, council-run parks will remain open.

While parks will remain open, people will only be allowed into parks with members of their own household. Socialising with people outside the household bubble will not be allowed.

Playgrounds and outdoor gyms will also remain open to the public.

The leader of the council, Cllr Jane Mudd, said: “We have been in close discussion with Welsh Government over the last few days as they have considered options for Wales as a whole.

“Local measures have had a positive impact in Newport and I again thank everyone for the considerable effort they have gone to to adhere to the rules and help stem the spread locally.

“We now need to pull together to that next level to regain control of the virus, protect our NHS and avoid a much-longer national lockdown.”