MYSTERY surrounds why a section of canal running through Risca canal has been polluted - killing a number of fish.
Yesterday, Natural Resources Wales (NRW) announced online that part of the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal near Manor Road in Risca had become polluted.
The water has turned a cloudy, dark grey colour and several fish are dead and distressed.
For most of its currently navigable 35-mile length the canal runs through the Brecon Beacons National Park.
NRW officers attended the site yesterday afternoon to take samples and try and trace the source of the pollution, which is still ongoing.
You can report pollution incidents to NRW on their incident hotline 0300 065 3000.
