PEOPLE from around the UK should not travel to Wales for thier holidays during the circuit-breaker lockdown.

Earlier today, first minister Mark Drakeford confirmed that Wales will go into a circuit-breaker lockdown from Friday, October 23, and end on Monday, November 9.

Mark Drakeford has said people from other areas of the UK should not visit Wales for holidays during the fire-break period.

Mr Drakeford said: "Regrettable as it is people from outside Wales must not come to Wales.

"The rules in Wales are to stay at home and this does not allow people to visit holiday destinations or go touring around in a campervan.

"This also applies to people outside Wales; with more of coronavirus in circulation it is a higher risk.

“These measures are not to keep people away, they’re not because we don’t look forward to visits, but now is not the moment.

"We need your help as much as we need the help of people who live in Wales."

READ MORE:

The circuit-breaker for Wales begins from 6pm on October 23 and will end on November 9.

Mr Drakeford has said this is a "fixed" time period, meaning that the circuit-breaker lockdown will not be extended.

However Welsh Government are reportedly still discussing if local lockdowns in Wales will remain in place or be lifted following this time period.

As Bonfire Night and Hallowe'en are included in this time period social gatherings will not be permitted for these events, but small celebrations of Remembrance Sunday are allowed.